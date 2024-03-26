Kofa softball dominates in doubleheader against Independence
The Lady Kings brought out their bats to sweep the Patriots and make it three wins in their last four games
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa softball(4-7) swept their Tuesday home doubleheader over Independence (2-6).
The Lady Kings won game one 19-0 and took game two 20-2, both coming via mercy rule in five innings.
Both games set season highs for runs scored in a game this season.
After starting their season 1-6, the Kings have now won three of their last four games.
They'll look to keep up that hot streak when they face Glendale at home Thursday.