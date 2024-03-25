Skip to Content
Cibola baseball uses solid pitching, timely hitting to beat Boulder Creek 2-1

Published 11:29 PM

A gem from Raiders pitcher Kadyn Marks led the way as Cibola earned their third win in the past four games

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola baseball (10-4-1) defeated Boulder Creek (5-12) 2-1 at home on Monday.

While it's typically the Raiders offense that wins them games, it was a big day on the hill from senior pitcher Kadyn Marks that led the way.

Marks went six innings, only giving up three hits and one run while striking out nine.

Timely hitting in the bottom of the sixth gave the Raiders the 2-1 lead with a run to break up a 1-1 tie.

The Raiders will look to make it four of their last five when they head on the road to O'Connor on Thursday.

Luis Lopez

