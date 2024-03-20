Skip to Content
Kofa baseball wins seventh straight, beats Buckeye 7-1

The recent win streak has been lead by a tear at the plate, a trend which continued for the Kings on Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa baseball (9-5) used a big day at the plate to take down Buckeye Union (4-9) 7-1 at home on Wednesday.

Led by two doubles from sophomore Julio Reina, the Kings scored seven runs for the fifth time in their past six games.

"We've been working since August, every day, every weekend," Reina said of the offenses recent success.

It was also a great performance on the mound from freshman Ernesto Hernandez that got Kofa the win.

Hernandez went five innings, only giving up the one run, bringing his season ERA to 2.43 in 22 innings pitched this season.

"Mainly my fastball inside, my off-speed is what I use a lot, so just working the fastball and the off-speed change-up," Hernandez said of why he was so good.

The Kings will look to make it eight in a row when they face Independence on the road on Tuesday.

