Cibola girls tennis takes down Yuma 9-0 at home

In a rematch of a meet that ended in the same result, Cibola once again took a win to get to win the third of their last four meets

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola girls tennis (4-5) defeated Yuma (0-5) in a 9-0 sweep of the Criminals on Tuesday.

It was another dominant showing for the Lady Raiders, who also swept the previous matchup back on March 5.

Among the top performers for Cibola was senior Dulse Alvarado and junior Mariela Castorena, who each won their singles flights, and doubles teaming with each other.

Next up for Cibola will be a road matchup agains the Maricopa Rams on Thursday, March 21.