Skip to Content
Sports

Cibola girls tennis takes down Yuma 9-0 at home

KYMA
By
today at 10:09 PM
Published 10:12 PM

In a rematch of a meet that ended in the same result, Cibola once again took a win to get to win the third of their last four meets

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola girls tennis (4-5) defeated Yuma (0-5) in a 9-0 sweep of the Criminals on Tuesday.

It was another dominant showing for the Lady Raiders, who also swept the previous matchup back on March 5.

Among the top performers for Cibola was senior Dulse Alvarado and junior Mariela Castorena, who each won their singles flights, and doubles teaming with each other.

Next up for Cibola will be a road matchup agains the Maricopa Rams on Thursday, March 21.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content