Cibola girls tennis earns first team win of the season, beats Yuma 9-0

It was a clean sweep for the Lady Raiders, who are now 1-3 on the season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola girls tennis (1-3) beat Yuma (0-2) 9-0 on Tuesday afternoon.

It was a strong showing for the Lady Raiders, who got two of their strongest performances from seniors Brieaun Gonzalez and Adlemi Duarte.

The duo won their doubles match 8-2 over Yuma juniors Denise Lopez Pina and Abigail Bowen.

Both Gonzalez and Duarte also took their singles matches, with Gonzalez beating Pina 6-0, and Duarte beating Crims sophomore Kylie Fijalkowski 6-1.

Cibola's next meet will come against Millennium at home on Wednesday.

Yuma will next hit the courts when they face San Luis on the road on Thursday.