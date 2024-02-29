Imperial Valley College women’s basketball drops playoff opener, loses to Santa Barbara City 58-51

A historic season for the Desert Warriors came to an abrupt end on Wednesday night, spoiling IVC's first home playoff game in a long time

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - #11 Imperial Valley women's basketball (20-9) lost in the California Community College Athletic Association southern regional to #22 Santa Barbara City (13-16) at home on Wednesday night.

The Desert Warriors simply made too many mistakes on Wednesday, including 26 turnovers which the Vaqueros were able to turn into 23 points.

IVC Assistant head coach Hector Vildosola said after the game that Santa Barbara's defense was something his team wasn't ready for.

"Their defense was kind of confusing for us, I mean they play a matchup zone that we haven't seen all year, so that was something that worried us," Vildosola said.

Dessert Warriors head coach Viridiana Salas had a more basic reasoning for the loss.

"We just came short, offensively, we just couldn't make anything, it was pretty challenging," Salas said.

Wednesday's loss brings to an end a historic season for IVC, who earned a home playoff game following their second place finish in the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference.

Freshman Amy Riley, led the way for the Desert Warriors with 15 points and 18 rebounds.

Riley knows that this won't be a fluke year for her team, as they're only losing three sophomores.

"We still have a bunch of freshman coming back, and then even more from the seniors that are in high school right now, we'll see who comes," Riley said.