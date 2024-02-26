Cibola baseball walks it off for opening day win to remain undefeated

After being shutout for the first four innings, the Raiders came back from a three run deficit to win in front of their home fans for the first time this season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - Cibola baseball (4-0-1) took down Desert Ridge (2-3) 4-3 in the Raiders home opener on Monday.

It was a comeback win for the Raiders, who walked it off in the bottom of the seventh to stay undefeated on the year.

Cibola initially struggled to get things going offensively, getting shutout in the first four innings and falling down 3-0.

However, things took a big turn in the bottom of the fifth.

Raiders senior Mason Doherty got things going with an RBI double to make it a 3-1 ballgame.

From there, Cibola would load the bases and draw a walk and a hit by pitch to tie the game at 3, which later gave them a chance at the walk-off.

The win keeps the Raiders undefeated to start the season.

They'll look to keep their great start going on Wednesday, when they head on the road to take on Desert Vista.