Calexico girls soccer misses out on first CIF title, loses to La Jolla Country Day in DIV Championship

Missed chances and a strong individual performance from the Torreys ends the Bulldogs season in heartbreaking fashion

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A historic season came to an unfortunate end for Calexico girls soccer (23-6-2) on Thursday night.

It was the Lady Bulldogs first ever appearance in a CIF Championship game, but it would be the La Jolla Country Day Torreys (13-1-4) who would walk away with a 3-1 win, and a San Diego Section Division IV title.

Calexico Head coach Yordan Rivera says certain things from both his team and the officials hurt the Bulldogs.

"I felt that we were the better team, but mistakes, fouls, questionable calls, they cost us big today," Rivera said.

La Jolla Country Day's Hannah Eftekhari was the difference maker for the Torreys, scoring a hat trick off of three free kicks.

However, missed chances from the Bulldogs was perhaps the biggest reason they lost on Thursday.

Several scoring chances were missed, including a header from junior striker Amy Garcia that sailed past the net early in the second half.

"Those were very hard because they probably could have won us the game," Garcia said.

Shortly after though, Calexico's only goal would eventually come from Garcia, as she converted a penalty shot to tie things at 1-1.

In the end, it was still an unprecedented season for the Lady Bulldogs, who made it further than any team in program history.

"We're very proud of all of their effort, it's a historic season," Rivera said.

Looking ahead to next year, it will be a bigger challenge for Calexico to make it back to a title game, as they'll move up to Division III.

Nine current juniors will return next season for their final year, something Rivera says will help his program with the leap.

"Lots of challenges, it's going to be tougher for sure, a lot of these girls play on our club affiliate, so they'll be training," Rivera said.

Among next years seniors will be Garcia, who Rivera says he'll name this years player of the year for the Bulldogs.

Garcia says the jump to DIII is one her and the team are more than capable of handling.

"It's not going to be impossible, we're still going to be able to fight, and you're probably going to see us in the CIF final again," Garcia said.