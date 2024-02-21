Skip to Content
CBS 13 SPORTS: Central girls soccer reached CIF San Diego Section championship

February 21, 2024
The Lady Spartans made history, how Gila Ridge girls basketball is getting ready for their upcoming first round matchup, and how Hawks baseball fared in their season opener

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Central girls soccer advances to a title game for the first time in program history, Gila Ridge girls basketball gets ready for their road playoff matchup, and Hawks baseball plays their season opener, all in Wednesday's sportscast.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

