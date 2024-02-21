CBS 13 SPORTS: Central girls soccer reached CIF San Diego Section championship

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Central girls soccer advances to a title game for the first time in program history, Gila Ridge girls basketball gets ready for their road playoff matchup, and Hawks baseball plays their season opener, all in Wednesday's sportscast.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.