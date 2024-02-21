Back-to-back! San Luis boys soccer reaches second straight 6A title game with win over Mountain View

In one of their most physical matches of the season, the Sidewinders once again made their way to a state championship game

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - San Luis boys soccer (14-0-1) defeated Mountain View (18-2-2) 2-0 in the AIA 6A championship semi-final on Tuesday night.

The win puts the Sidewinders in the 6A championship game for the second straight season, where they'll rematch with Perry, who beat San Luis 2-0.

Head coach Jesus Rojas is sure the loss still weighs on his team's mind.

"They know what it's like to lose against them, so I'm sure they don't want to feel that again, I sure don't want to feel that again," Rojas said.

As for how his team even got the chance to get a rematch, it was a tough, physical game that got them there.

San Luis broke the scoresheet with about 11 minutes left in the first half, when Rodrigo Ortega was able to clean up a mishandled save from the Toros' goalkeeper.

The Sidewinders would then find goal again in the second half when Pablo Pulido scored on a turning shot that rolled into the bottom left corner of the net.

"I thought it was outside, but I'm ok so I just celebrated with the whole team," Pulido said.

The rematch one year in the making will take place on Saturday at Mesa High School at 6:30 p.m.