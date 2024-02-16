Gila Ridge girls hoops wins first playoff game in program history

In what was also their first home playoff game, the Lady Hawks came away with a narrow win over North

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge girls basketball (14-4) made history on Thursday night, taking down North (17-10) for their first ever playoff win in the 6A play-in bracket.

The Lady Hawks jumped out with an 18-0 run to start the game, and they would finish the first half up 36-18.

However, the Mustangs would make things close in the second, something Gila Ridge was able to overcome, going on to win 57-53.

Lady Hawks head coach Mark Sims knew that even with their big lead, North would be a tougher team in the second half.

"They came hard at the end and they made some really good shots towards the end of the game, we left them a little bit too open, that's because we were starting to get a little bit tired," Sims said.

Regardless, the game still ended up with Sims making history in his first year at the helm for Gila Ridge.

Junior forward Ella Gettings was also one of the top contributors for the Lady Hawks, scoring a game high 24 points.

"We're just excited and we're ready to play hard and see how far we can go," Gettings said.

Gila Ridge will now wait to see who they'll play in the first round of the 6A championship bracket.