Cibola boys basketball suffers upset at home, loses in play-in to Queen Creek

It was a tough night for the Raiders, who led through most of the first half

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola boys basketball (15-9) lost in the AIA 6A play-in round to Queen Creek (13-14) at home 64-58 on Friday night.

The Raiders appeared to have things in check, leading by as much at 12 points in the first half.

But Queen Creek would close the gap towards the end of the second quarter, going to the locker room only down by one point.

Eventually, the Bulldogs were able to pull away in the second half to move on to the 6A tournament.

Cibola finishes their season with at least 15 wins for the third straight year.