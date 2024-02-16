Skip to Content
Sports

Cibola boys basketball suffers upset at home, loses in play-in to Queen Creek

By
New
today at 11:34 PM
Published 11:47 PM

It was a tough night for the Raiders, who led through most of the first half

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola boys basketball (15-9) lost in the AIA 6A play-in round to Queen Creek (13-14) at home 64-58 on Friday night.

The Raiders appeared to have things in check, leading by as much at 12 points in the first half.

But Queen Creek would close the gap towards the end of the second quarter, going to the locker room only down by one point.

Eventually, the Bulldogs were able to pull away in the second half to move on to the 6A tournament.

Cibola finishes their season with at least 15 wins for the third straight year.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content