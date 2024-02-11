7th Round to the Super Bowl

Brock Purdy and Isiah Pacheco had both been passed on numerous times before finding their homes in the seventh round. Both have seized their opportunity and will play pivotal roles on Sunday.

LAS VEGAS (KYMA, KECY) - Every NFL team passed on Brock Purdy and Isiah Pacheco multiple times in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Isiah Pacheco in the seventh round at pick 251. The San Francisco 49ers selected Brock Purdy with the 262nd and final pick of the draft.

"Its sort of into like a story of my life, you know, sort of being overlooked, you know, throughout high school and other high recruiting and then all I needed at the time was John and opportunity and coach Campbell baby that I would say and then sure enough, it's like my sort of repeated itself. I got drafted last once the Niners got an opportunity. So yeah." Brock Purdy, quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers

"You know, understanding where I've come from unsatisfied on seventh round pick up is great filling in at the bottom...There are definitely a lot for me to get picked up from such as infusion and now I'm home and that's why I leave it out there every day I get it all I got. You never know when it's just gonna be over. I got to do it all you got every single moment over." Isiah Pacheco, running back for the Kansas City Chiefs

Purdy and Pacheco showed it's not where you're drafted. It's what you do with your opportunity that matters.

The Chiefs beat the 49ers 25-22 in overtime on Sunday.