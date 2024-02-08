Gila Ridge girls soccer play lose in play-in

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA)- Thursday night the Mountain Lions of Red Mountain came to Veterans Memorial Stadium for a 6A state play off game against the Gila Ridge Hawks girls soccer team.

The first half of the match was a back and forth effort between the two sides as neither team could pull ahead.

The second half of the game was a completely different story as Gild Ridge's Millianie Vega scored an absolute screamer from outside the box, with Brooklyn Wade giving her the assist.

However, the Mountain Lions refused to stay down for long, by winning a free kick at the edge of the halfway circle in the opposition's half.

Despite the long distance, the mountain lion's defender Alivia Gowdy was able to put the ball in the top right corner of the goal, tying the match 1-1 with a swift reply.

With about 17 minutes to go in regulation the Mountain Lions were able to win a corner and midfielder Brooklyn Thurston centered the ball, where it eventually found midfielder Lucy Boyer, who was just able to beat the Gila Ridge goalkeeper putting them up 2-1.

Moments later the Mountain Lion's Brooklyn Thurston was once again able to connect with Lucy Boyer.

Thurston received the ball from a throw-in and carried it downfield where she eventually found Boyer who put the ball in the back of the net making the final score three to one.

The game would end Gila Ridge’s season as they have officially been eliminated from the playoffs.