Cibola High School has two student athletes sign letters of intent

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Today two baseball players from Cibola High School signed letters of intent to take their talents to the collegiate level.

Raider senior Andrugh Yee signed his letter to play for Cochise College.

Saying he's been playing baseball since he could walk and all of that work has led up to this moment.

“I mean long days in the gym, on the field, like I wouldn’t trade it for nothing so… the goal is the junior college world series I mean everybody wants to make it there hopefully make it there, hopefully make a run with my team and transfer out to a division one university after that,” said Yee.

Yee plans to study agriculture science at Cochise College, saying Yuma inspired him to choose his academic path.

The second signing was Sebastian Orozco Araiza, and the infielder and pitcher is heading to Eastern Arizona College.

The high school senior looks to follow in his cousin Isaac Ariaza’s footsteps.

Isaac currently plays baseball at San Diego State University.

“The way he played was amazing to me just him setting up the stones the stepping stones for college was a way for me to follow that lead," said Araiza.

Araiza, meanwhile, plans to study graphic design while at Eastern Arizona College.