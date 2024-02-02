Skip to Content
Cibola girls hoops dominates at home, beats Kofa 85-19

February 2, 2024 11:17 PM
Published 11:27 PM

The Lady Raiders improved their win streak to seven in their second to last game of the season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola girls basketball (16-8) beat Kofa (8-14) 85-19 at home on Friday night.

It was a complete showing from the Lady Raiders, who got off to a 20-2 run to start the game.

In the end, it resulted in one of the best offensive performances of the year for Cibola.

One more game remains for Cibola, who will face Gila Ridge on Wednesday Feb 7.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

