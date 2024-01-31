Skip to Content
Kofa boys and Gila Ridge girls take Yuma City Championships

today at 11:37 PM
Published 11:44 PM

One of the biggest wrestling events of the year in the Desert Southwest ended up with the Kings and Hawks as title holders

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa boys wrestling and Gila Ridge girls wrestling walked away from the Yuma City Championships as winners on Wednesday.

Both programs earned titles in the biggest event of the year for wrestling in the Desert Southwest.

The Kofa boys won by a total of 48-21, while the Gila Ridge girls won by a score of 24-12.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

