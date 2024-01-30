Skip to Content
Gila Ridge girls basketball gets seventh straight win, beats San Luis 55-20

It was another big night for the Hawks as they take down a local rival in the Sidewinders as they continue their push to the playoffs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge girls basketball (13-2) defeated San Luis (5-12) at home on Monday night.

The 17th ranked Hawks won their seventh straight game in dominant fashion, only allowing nine points in the second half.

San Luis managed to pull within two points in the second quarter, but the Hawks would still manage to be up by 11 going into halftime.

Gila Ridge now has only three games left, with their next matchup coming against Desert Ridge on the road on Thursday.

Luis Lopez

