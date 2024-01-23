Cibola girls basketball wins big at home, beats San Luis 75-6

It was a display of pure dominance for the 12th ranked team in the 6A division, as the Lady Raiders continue to build their resume ahead of the postseason

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola girls basketball (13-8) defeated San Luis (4-9) at home on Tuesday night.

The Lady Raiders were completely dominant on both ends of the floor, allowing a season low in points while also scoring their second most points of the year.

Among the top contributors for Cibola was senior Sierra Bomhower, who dropped 20 points along with four rebounds, three steals, and two assists.

The Lady Raiders will look for their fourth straight win when they take on Mountain View on the road on Friday.