Kofa Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2024 inducted

Eight individuals and one team inducted into the Kofa Hall of Fame.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Eight individuals and one team was inducted into the Kofa Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday.

The inductees all spoke at luncheon and ceremony before their plaques were revealed in the Rillos Gym lobby.

The Class of 2024 included:

John Meiser, Class of 1969

Jerome Stelly, Class of 1979

Shauna Pravettoni-Marconato, Class of 1988

Gina Amaya, Class of 1994

Patty Ramirez-Rodelo, Class of 1997

Katelyn Weddle, Class of 2008

Conner Smith, Class of 2011

Debbie Drysdale-Carpenter, Class of 1972

The 1983 boys soccer team was also inducted together for their state championship title

Congratulations to the Hall of Fame Class of 2024 for this amazing honor.