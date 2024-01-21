Kofa Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2024 inducted
Eight individuals and one team inducted into the Kofa Hall of Fame.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Eight individuals and one team was inducted into the Kofa Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday.
The inductees all spoke at luncheon and ceremony before their plaques were revealed in the Rillos Gym lobby.
The Class of 2024 included:
John Meiser, Class of 1969
Jerome Stelly, Class of 1979
Shauna Pravettoni-Marconato, Class of 1988
Gina Amaya, Class of 1994
Patty Ramirez-Rodelo, Class of 1997
Katelyn Weddle, Class of 2008
Conner Smith, Class of 2011
Debbie Drysdale-Carpenter, Class of 1972
The 1983 boys soccer team was also inducted together for their state championship title
Congratulations to the Hall of Fame Class of 2024 for this amazing honor.