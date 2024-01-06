Skip to Content
Sports

Plays of the Week: Jan. 5, 2024

By
January 5, 2024 9:44 PM
Published 11:40 AM

We share our first plays of the week for 2024.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Top Plays of the Week: January 5, 2024

5. Mishel Villanueva game winning goal for Central vs Yuma Catholic

4. Matija Gledic's dunk at AWC's winter basketball camp

3. Andrew Mosqueda and Elijah Braveheart trade blocks at each end of the floor

2. Bo Nix throws his 5th touchdown of the Fiesta Bowl and 45th of the season on a double reverse pass to his brother Tez Johnson

1.Misael Meza scores all four for San Luis in victory over Kofa

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content