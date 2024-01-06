Plays of the Week: Jan. 5, 2024

We share our first plays of the week for 2024.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Top Plays of the Week: January 5, 2024

5. Mishel Villanueva game winning goal for Central vs Yuma Catholic

4. Matija Gledic's dunk at AWC's winter basketball camp

3. Andrew Mosqueda and Elijah Braveheart trade blocks at each end of the floor

2. Bo Nix throws his 5th touchdown of the Fiesta Bowl and 45th of the season on a double reverse pass to his brother Tez Johnson

1.Misael Meza scores all four for San Luis in victory over Kofa