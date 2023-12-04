Skip to Content
Sports

Arizona basketball ranked number one for the first time since 2014

Nell Redmond / Associated Press
By
Published 4:05 PM

The Arizona Wildcats are ranked atop the lastest NCAA men's basketball AP Top 25.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Wildcats are now ranked number one in the latest edition of the NCAA men's basketball AP Top 25.

This is the first time since 2014 that Arizona has been ranked as the top team in the nation.

Tommy Lloyd's team has started the season 7-0 with wins over Duke and Michigan State. Over the weekend, the Wildcats beat Colgate 82-55.

This season the Wildcats have been led by North Carolina transfer Caleb Love, who is averaging 13.3 points and 4.4 assists per game.

On Saturday, Arizona will welcome number 23 Wisconsin to the McKale Memorial Center.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content