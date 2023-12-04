Arizona basketball ranked number one for the first time since 2014

The Arizona Wildcats are ranked atop the lastest NCAA men's basketball AP Top 25.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Wildcats are now ranked number one in the latest edition of the NCAA men's basketball AP Top 25.

This is the first time since 2014 that Arizona has been ranked as the top team in the nation.

Tommy Lloyd's team has started the season 7-0 with wins over Duke and Michigan State. Over the weekend, the Wildcats beat Colgate 82-55.

This season the Wildcats have been led by North Carolina transfer Caleb Love, who is averaging 13.3 points and 4.4 assists per game.

On Saturday, Arizona will welcome number 23 Wisconsin to the McKale Memorial Center.