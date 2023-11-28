Criminals boys basketball opens season with 61-54 win over Agua Fria

The Crims looked dominant in their season opener, earning a big win at the Palace

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Criminals boys basketball (1-0) beat Agua Fria (0-4) in their season opener at home on Tuesday night.

The Criminals briefly fell down 10-5 to the Owls in the first quarter, but were eventually able to able to respond, ending the quarter up by six points.

Yuma was able to end the first with an exclamation point thanks to a three from senior guard Jorge Moreno.

The Crims will next be in action on Friday Dec 1 at home at 7:00 p.m.