Calexico girls soccer stays undefeated, beats Yuma Catholic 3-1 on the road

The Bulldogs are firing on all cylinders, as they get to a 5-0 start to the season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico girls soccer (5-0) defeated Yuma Catholic (0-1) on the road on Monday night.

After getting up 2-0 in the first half, it would be a second half goal from senior Amy Garcia to seal the deal as the Bulldogs went on to win 3-1.

Even with just the Garcia goal in the second half, head coach Yordan Rivera says it was better than what he saw in the first.

"Well I think that we had a better second half actually even though we scored one goal in the second half, first half it was kind of individualistic, second half the team looked a little bit better cohesively," Rivera said.

As for Garcia, she agreed the team bonded better in the last 40 minutes.

"I feel like we connected a lot in the second half we were able to find goals and we were able to open more together," Garcia said.

Calexico's next game will come against Imperial on the road on Thursday Nov 30.