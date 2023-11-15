Arizona Western launches Matador Kids Club in partnership with Yuma Regional Medical Center

The free program allows kids to interact with players and participate in events during AWC home games

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Matador Kids Club is officially open.

The organization was created in partnership with the Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Kids ages 3-12 who were already signed up got the chance to shoot layups at The House on Tuesday night during the mens basketball game against Arizona Christian.

Those in the club get access to in-game events, player autograph nights, and exclusive athletic clinics.

If you are feeling like you missed out, there's still plenty of time to get involved, according to AWC assistant athletic director Lorayne Chandler.

"We're excited to have a lot of kiddos out, we had over 50 here today, so we're looking forward to having more at our next home game," Chandler said.

That next home game coming against Western Wyoming on Friday Nov 17 at 7:00 p.m.

To sign up for the club, you can visit this link.