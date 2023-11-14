Arizona Western College men’s soccer beat LSU-Eunice at NJCAA tournament

The Matadors win their second match of pool play in Wichita.

WICHITA, Kan. (KYMA, KECY) - Shuntaro Endo scored to lead the Arizona Western College Matadors to a 3-0 over the Louisiana State University-Eunice Bengals on Tuesday.

AWC now 2-0 in pool play and will advance to the knockout stage.

For the Matadors, Rezhis Koxhaj also got on the scoresheet. Terry Makedika and Asaki Nakamura each had an assist. The third goal was an own-goal by LSU-Eunice.

Esteban Gonzalez had three saves.