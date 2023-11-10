Calexico flag football continues playoff run with 27-19 win over San Dieguito

The four seeded Bulldogs kept their inaugural season alive with a win over the five seeded Mustangs

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico flag football (17-2) defeated the San Dieguito Academy Mustangs (8-3) with a 27-19 win at home to advance to the semi-finals of the CIF San Diego Section Division I championship.

The Bulldogs got off to a fast start, thanks to an interception from Junior Paula Nicole Cruz, which the Calexico offense then turned into a touchdown to go up 7-0.

The score came off a pass from sophomore quarterback Giovanna Ortiz that found Cruz in the end zone.

On the ensuing drive, the Bulldog defense would come through yet again, with an interception from Jannys Terrequez, which Calexico would use to eventually get another touchdown.

The Bulldogs would go on to cruise the rest of the way.

Calexico's next game will be perhaps their toughest of the season, as they will take on one seeded Bonita Vista on Tuesday Nov. 14 on the road.