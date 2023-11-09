Yuma Catholic dominant in the first round of the playoffs

The top seeded Yuma Catholic Shamrocks were dominant in a victory of the Peoria Panthers in the first round of the playoffs.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sir Stokes scored three total touchdowns to lead the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks to a 40-6 victory over the Peoria Panthers in the first round of the AIA 4A Playoffs.

Yuma Catholic (11-0) remains undefeated and advances to the quarterfinals. Last season, the Shamrocks fell in the quarterfinals at home 35-34 to Lake Havasu.

The Shamrocks started fast scoring on their opening drive with Nash Ott hitting Stokes for his first touchdown of the night. And Yuma Catholic just rolled from there on out.

For Yuma Catholic, Stokes had 117 receiving yards with two touchdown receptions. Defensively he had two interceptions, one of which was a pick-six.

"It was amazing my quarterback, I love him;" Stokes said. "He just gave me the ball and we did our thing."

Nash Ott was 10 of 12 for 194 yards and four touchdowns.

Tayt Ford ran for 112 yards and a score.

As the number one seed, the Shamrocks will have home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

"It's the best thing," Stokes said. "I love playing at home. I don't like having to travel at all."

Next Friday, Yuma Catholic will face Eastmark in the quarterfinals.