Addison Duke signs with Ole Miss softball

Gila Ridge's Addison Duke signs her Letter of Intent to play for the Ole Miss Rebels.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge's Addison Duke will be taking her softball talents to Oxford, Mississippi.

Today was National Signing Day and athletes across the country signed their letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Duke signed her letter of intent to play for the Ole Miss Rebels next year in front of her friends and family, fuffilling a lifelong dream.

"It feels like i am in a dream," Duke said. "All of this hard work has paid off and it has been a dream of mine to go to Ole Miss. It has been my dream school since I was 12 and I am excited to see where Igo from here. Since I was 12, I've watched them play on tv and [the way] they play ball fits my style. I loved how green [the campus] was and it is the place that I have always wanted to go."

Last season, Duke hit .478 with two home runs and 24 stolen bases for the Hawks. Duke will play her final high school season for Gila Ridge this spring.