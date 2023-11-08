Skip to Content
AWC mens basketball takes down IVC in a local showdown

Published 11:03 PM

AWC travels to the Imperial Valley and takes down IVC to improve to 2-0.

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - AJ Marmolejos scored 21 points to lead the Arizona Western College Matadors to an 80-69 victory over Imperial Valley College on Tuesday.

AWC moves to 2-0. IVC falls to 0-2.

At halftime, the Matadors led 48-29. Despite at late comeback attempt, AWC was able to hang on to win 80-69.

For AWC, Matijia Gledic scored 10 points. Edwin Suarez had 12 rebounds. Jannoy Thomas had four assists.

The Matadors also played on Wednesday, crushing AZ Sol 101-52.

Next week, AWC will play Arizona Christian JV. On Friday, IVC will play against West Hills Lemoore.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

