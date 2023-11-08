AWC mens basketball takes down IVC in a local showdown

AWC travels to the Imperial Valley and takes down IVC to improve to 2-0.

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - AJ Marmolejos scored 21 points to lead the Arizona Western College Matadors to an 80-69 victory over Imperial Valley College on Tuesday.

AWC moves to 2-0. IVC falls to 0-2.

At halftime, the Matadors led 48-29. Despite at late comeback attempt, AWC was able to hang on to win 80-69.

For AWC, Matijia Gledic scored 10 points. Edwin Suarez had 12 rebounds. Jannoy Thomas had four assists.

The Matadors also played on Wednesday, crushing AZ Sol 101-52.

Next week, AWC will play Arizona Christian JV. On Friday, IVC will play against West Hills Lemoore.