Arizona Western womens soccer earns six seed for programs second ever appearance in the big dance
The Lady Mats will head into the tournament continuing their historic season, as they earned their highest seeding in program history
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western womens soccer learned their path towards a potential national chmapionship on Monday, as they earned a six seed in the upcoming NJCAA national tournament.
