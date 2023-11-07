Skip to Content
Arizona Western womens soccer earns six seed for programs second ever appearance in the big dance

November 7, 2023 11:32 PM
The Lady Mats will head into the tournament continuing their historic season, as they earned their highest seeding in program history

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western womens soccer learned their path towards a potential national chmapionship on Monday, as they earned a six seed in the upcoming NJCAA national tournament.

You can read more about the Lady Mats seeding from Arizona Western's recap here.

