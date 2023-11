The Lady Mats looked dominant in their sixth straight appearance in the Region One championship - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western volleyball (22-7) earned their second Region One title in three years, as they defeated Eastern Arizona (24-11) in straight sets.

For more on the Lady Mats victory, you can read the full recap from Arizona Western here.