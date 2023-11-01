Skip to Content
Arizona State Football announces Big 12 opponents through 2027

today at 4:19 PM
ASU has announced their nine conference opponents for their first four seasons in the Big 12.

TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona State is still playing their final season in the Pac-12, but we now know their Big 12 football opponents for the upcoming seasons through 2027.

2024 Home Opponents: BYU, Utah, Kansas, and Central Florida

2024 Away Opponents: Arizona (Tucson, AZ), Texas Tech (Lubbock, TX), Oklahoma State (Stillwater, OK), Kansas State (Manhattan, KS), and Cincinnati (Cincinnati, OH)

2025 Home Opponents: Arizona, Texas Tech, TCU, Houston, and West Virginia

2025 Away Opponents: Utah (Salt Lake City, UT), Colorado (Boulder, CO), Baylor (Waco, TX), and Iowa State (Ames, IA)

2026 Home Opponents: Colorado, Baylor, Oklahoma State, and Kansas State

2026 Away Opponents: Arizona, BYU (Provo, UT), Texas Tech, Kansas (Lawrence, KS), and UCF (Orlando, FL)

2027 Home Opponents: Arizona, BYU, Utah, Iowa State, and Cincinnati

2027 Away Opponents: Colorado, TCU (Fort Worth, TX), Houston (Houston, TX), and West Virginia (Morgantown, WV)

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

