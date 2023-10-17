Cibola volleyball bounces back from first set loss, beats San Luis in four

The Raiders came back after a 25-15 loss in set one, dominating the rest of the way to earn their sixth win of the season - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola volleyball (6-13) defeated San Luis (1-13) in four sets on Tuesday night.

The Raiders were able to overcome a 25-15 loss in set one, taking the next three sets by scores of 25-11, 25-5, and 25-20.

Cibola only has one more game left this season, as they host Gila Ridge on Thursday Oct 19.

As for San Luis, they will also play just one more game this season, as they take on Maryvale at home on Oct 20.