Lazaro and Tracy finish first at cross country race

Six schools from across Yuma competed in a cross country race on Wednesday.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola, Gila Ridge, Kofa, Yuma, Somerton, and San Luis all met at a cross country race at West Wetlands park on Wednesday.

For the boys Cibola finished first overall, followed by Kofa and San Luis. Cibola's Isaiah Lazaro was the first to finish the 5k course at 18:10.

Lazaro credits his long hours of hard work as the reason for his victory.

"Its a sport where you get to display those months of hard work," Lazaro said after crossing the finish line. "So, two months back you can show two months forward. This summer I did a different training course than my teammates. I had help from my coach Matt. I would wake up at 4 am when it was still pitch black. I would go out on my run, do workouts alone and lift weights."

Lazaro was closely followed by Kofa's Manuel Heras (18:12). Cibola's Alan Ornelas finshed third (18:32). San Luis's top finisher was Manuel Buchanan at 19:34 and Gila Ridge's was David Chavez at 18:57.

For the girls Cibola also took home the top team score. Kofa came second and San Luis came third. Cibola's Alaina Tracy was the first girl to cross the finish line at 21:46.

"My goal is definitely to qualify for state with my team and then personally, I'd really like to run under 20 minutes," Tracy said after the race. "That has been a goal of mine since freshman year. I think I really just need to get there mentally. I think I'm there physically. Mentally I just I need to push hard."

Kofa's Sabrina Anaya came in second at 22:42. She was followed by Cibola's Angelina Garcia at 23:34. San Luis's top finisher was Emma Ilianna Mendoza Reynoso (27:03). Alyssa Bustamante (25:14) led Gila Ridge runners. Guadalupe Serrano (42:09) was Somerton's lone finisher and Samantha Luna (25:09) was Yuma's top runner.