Friday Night Lights Week 8

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It was another jam packed week of prep football in the desert southwest. This week saw numerous league showdowns with playoff implications.

In a 4A top ten showdown, Yuma Catholic remains undefeated with a 24-7 victory over Thunderbird.

Cibola got shut out 35-0 at home by West Point.

With the help of multiple big plays, Central Spartans took down Calexico 34-7 to win their third straight game of the season.

Brawley dismantled Southwest 42-0.

Despite only being a three-point game at half, Palo Verde ran away from Calipatria 52-26.

Antelope struggled on the road at Arizona Lutheran, losing 70-6.

Yuma lost their second straight game with a 42-6 loss to ALA West Foothills.

Kofa is still looking for their first win of the season after a 77-0 loss against Dysart.

San Pasqual is also searching for win number one, after an 88-0 loss to Tonopah Valley.