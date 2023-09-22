Friday Night Lights Week 6
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Prep football week six was filled with action packed thrillers around the desert southwest.
Darryl Coleman scored two touchdowns and two picks, including the game-sealer on the 1-yard-line, to lead Yuma Catholic to a 22-17 victory over Arizona College Prep.
Vincent Memorial's defense came up big with two scores in 20-0 win over Bonita Vista.
Imperial beat Valley Center 25-22 in an overtime thriller. Prior to overtime, Valley Center missed back-to-back field goal attempts that would been game winnners.
Antelope fell 41-20 against Parker.
San Pasqual suffered a tough 76-0 loss at Arizona Lutheran.
Calipatria lost 14-7 at Clairemont.
Palo Verde lost 35-22 on the road against Palm Springs.
On Thursday in a battle between Yuma and Imperial Valley schools, Central took down Cibola 35-12.
In another cross border game, Brawley handled Gila Ridge 47-15.