Friday Night Lights Week 6

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Prep football week six was filled with action packed thrillers around the desert southwest.

Darryl Coleman scored two touchdowns and two picks, including the game-sealer on the 1-yard-line, to lead Yuma Catholic to a 22-17 victory over Arizona College Prep.

Vincent Memorial's defense came up big with two scores in 20-0 win over Bonita Vista.

Imperial beat Valley Center 25-22 in an overtime thriller. Prior to overtime, Valley Center missed back-to-back field goal attempts that would been game winnners.

Antelope fell 41-20 against Parker.

San Pasqual suffered a tough 76-0 loss at Arizona Lutheran.

Calipatria lost 14-7 at Clairemont.

Palo Verde lost 35-22 on the road against Palm Springs.

On Thursday in a battle between Yuma and Imperial Valley schools, Central took down Cibola 35-12.

In another cross border game, Brawley handled Gila Ridge 47-15.