Holtville girls volleyball defends their home court in win over Central

Holtville beats Central on the volleyball in matchup between two playoff contenders.

HOLTVILLE, Calif (KYMA, KECY) - The Holtville Vikings defeated the Central Spartans in four sets on Tuesday Night.

Holtville moves to 12-6. Central falls to 19-8.

The Vikings took the first two sets. The Spartans would take the third, but Holtville would finish things off in the fourth.

On Thursday, Holtville has a showdown against Imperial. Next Tuesday, Central will travel to Imperial to face the Tigers.