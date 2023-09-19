Skip to Content
Holtville girls volleyball defends their home court in win over Central

Published 11:24 PM

Holtville beats Central on the volleyball in matchup between two playoff contenders.

HOLTVILLE, Calif (KYMA, KECY) - The Holtville Vikings defeated the Central Spartans in four sets on Tuesday Night.

Holtville moves to 12-6. Central falls to 19-8.

The Vikings took the first two sets. The Spartans would take the third, but Holtville would finish things off in the fourth.

On Thursday, Holtville has a showdown against Imperial. Next Tuesday, Central will travel to Imperial to face the Tigers.

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

