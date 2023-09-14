A House Divided: The Huerta-Urbalejo family

Kofa and Yuma have been rivals for decades and one family will have a son on either side.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Friday, the Yuma Criminals and Kofa Kings will continue a football tradition that started back in 1961.

Not only will bragging rights take place on the gridiron but also in a family home with Yolanda Huerta-Urbalejo watching one son play for Kofa and another for Yuma High. For this family, the rivalry means more than just a football game.

"My son ended up at yuma high, we live in that area," Yolanda Huerta-Urbalejo said. "[Antonio] is a senior this year and been there for 3 years. My younger son Kane is a freshman and on his own he chose Kofa.”

You can call it Yuma County's version of the Kelce brother rivalry

"[The trash talk] is everyday in the house," Antonio Huerta-Urbalejo said. "We’ve been talking crap to each other. Talking about the game and getting ready for the game.”

For Yolanda, also she bleeds criminal blue, she's willing to don the Kofa Crimson, at least on Fridays.

"I was a criminal class of 97," Yolanda said. "If you were a criminal you just never wore the shade of crimson ever. Everyone is like how are you going to wear that color or that name, Kofa. The moment my son came here that all went out the window because I support him.”

Off the field, the two brothers have a tight knit relationship.

“They are close to totally different personalities, people wouldn’t guess they are brothers," Yolanda said. "And actually he drives him to school everyday in his criminal blue car into the kofa parking lot.”

"We do a lot things together," Antonio said. "Whether it is going to the gym, going fishing. We are always with each other always hanging out so we are super close.”

When the whistle blows on Friday, all brotherly love will be put on hold.

"I’m definitely going to try and get a good hit on him," Antonio said. "During the game he is not my brother, but after the game I’ll show him my love again. It is definitely going to be fun and the win is going to be a lot sweeter.”

Mama Kelce rocked a split jersey at the Super Bowl, so the question is what will Yolanda be wearing?

"Everyone is like you are like the Kelce mom you got to get something," Yolanda said. "I have a cousin who does graphic design, her name is Jackie Huerta. She made me graphics and we went with one and had shirts made.”

Eternal bragging rights will be on the line Friday night when the Criminals and Kings throw down. Kick is at 7pm at Irv Pallack Stadium.