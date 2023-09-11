Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium to watch the New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made his much-anticipated return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

The special moment happened during a special halftime ceremony as the Patriots took on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Prior to Brady taking the stage, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said Brady would be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame on June 12, 2024.

Tom Brady wore a number twelve jersey and stood alongside his family on stage in front of thousands of fans, saying that he was a "Patriot for life."

He also thanked his former coaches, teammates and Patriots fans, saying he was so fortunate to be drafted by the team 23 years ago.