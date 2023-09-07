Skip to Content
Vincent Memorial takes down Southwest in thriller

Published 11:14 PM

Vincent Memorial comes out on top in Thursday night shootout on the road at Southwest.

EL CENTRO (KYMA, KECY) - Jacobo Elias threw four touchdowns to lead the Vincent Memorial Scots to a 40-34 victory over the Southwest Eagles at Eagle Field Thursday.

Vincent Memorial moves to 2-2. Southwest falls to 2-2.

Vincent Memorial jumped out to a 13-0 lead early in the first half. In the second quarter Eagles captain Logan Jungers took a screen pass the distance for a long touchdown. After that it was a shootout back and forth the rest of the way with the Scots coming out on top.

Elias threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for over 100 yards and two scores on the ground.

Next week Vincent Memorial is away at Mountain Empire. Southwest is away at La Quinta.

