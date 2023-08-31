Skip to Content
Brawley defeats Canyon Hills in home opener

The Brawley Wildcats move to 2-0 after defeating Canyon Hills on Thursday Night.

BRAWLEY, Calif (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Wildcats defeated the Canyon Hills Rattlers 47-29 in their home opener at Warne Field on Thursday Night.

The Wildcats started fast scoring on their second play from scrimmage with Matthew Gutierrez hitting Brandon Porras for a long touchdown.

They didn't slow down putting up 47 on the scoreboard.

The Wildcats move to 2-0. They are at home again next week against Cibola. The Rattlers fall to 0-3.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

