Prep Football Previews: Brawley Wildcats

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - After 12 years under head coach Jon Self, Brawley football is now turning to a new face, or rather two of them, to lead the Wildcats back to title contention.

The next era for the Brawley Wildcats will be headlined by two head coaches With Ray Vandiver leading the offense and Rick Rubio on defense, the two coaches will share the title, combining their decades of experience on the Wildcat staff.

Now the Wildcats are hoping the unconventional system, will continue the Brawley tradition of success.

“I mean we have a really good relationship as coaches as friends and stuff and it’s easy because we know each other,” Rubio said.

“We’re just trying to continue that tradition and just keep Brawley football as a winning style of football," Vandiver said.

Offensively its a new era for the Wildcats as well.

Following the graduation of former starting quarterback Ethan Gutierrez, junior Matthew Gutierrez, no relation, will take the reins at quarterback.

Gutierrez threw five touchdown passes in three starts last season, and is ready to start making new strides this year.

“Just really excited to take charge and just lead this team, I’m really in love with my o-line and my receiving corps and my running backs just get the job done,” Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez's excitement for all the skill positions is shared by Vandiver, who says rather than go off of one play style, he’ll use whatever he feels could be most successful at any given time.

“My philosophy is whatever they give us we’re going to take, now if a team comes out and wants to just give us the run we’re gonna run it all night I have no issues doing that, but I’d like to stay balanced and spread the ball around,” Vandiver said.

On the other side of the ball, Brawley will be led by senior and three-time all-league linebacker Christopher Camillo, who averaged almost eight tackles a game last season.

This year, he has some lofty expectations for his unit.

“We’re expecting to bring the hits man, like I just want to be able to just shut out every offense you know, allow the least amount of points in all of San Diego Section you know,” Camillo said.

As far as goals for this year, hopes are always high with the Wildcats, so it boils down to three simple things.

“We want to win league, get that bell back, and do really well in playoffs, those are our three main goals, just that’s it you know, we have to perform and do good because we have high expectations here,” Camillo said.

Brawley will get their first crack at things on Friday Aug 25, when they take on Valley Center on the road.