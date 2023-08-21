Skip to Content
Arizona Western College mens soccer dominant to start season

Published 11:12 PM

The Matadors start the 2023 season 2-0 in impressive fashion

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - No. 2 Arizona Western College men's soccer had a great weekend up in Wyoming to start the 2023 season. On Thursday, the Matadors thrashed Trinidad State college 9-0. Then on Saturday, they cruised to a dominant 8-1 victory Laramie County Comminuty College. The AWC was led by freshman striker Ayumu Kimura who scored a hat-trick on Saturday.

AWC will be back in action this Thursday against the College of Southern Nevada.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

