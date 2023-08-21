Arizona Western College mens soccer dominant to start season

The Matadors start the 2023 season 2-0 in impressive fashion

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - No. 2 Arizona Western College men's soccer had a great weekend up in Wyoming to start the 2023 season. On Thursday, the Matadors thrashed Trinidad State college 9-0. Then on Saturday, they cruised to a dominant 8-1 victory Laramie County Comminuty College. The AWC was led by freshman striker Ayumu Kimura who scored a hat-trick on Saturday.

AWC will be back in action this Thursday against the College of Southern Nevada.