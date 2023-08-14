Prep Football Preview: Kofa Kings

The Kofa Kings are looking to build off of their first win since 2017 and establish a winning culture in 2023.

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - Last season the Kofa Kings ended their 39 game losing streak with a thrilling 32-29 road win at Alhambra. This year, with a coaching staff fully intrenched for the entire offseason, the Kings feel confident they can win a few games at home and continue to make positive strides as a program.

“We have already tasted what a win is and what we are capable of doing," head coach Pablo Cota said. "This year in the new region we are in and the new 3A classification, I feel that is a perfect start for building a program. We are a young team and I’m just excited for these guys to go out and compete.”

With a complete spring and offseason at the helm, Cota knows his team will be much more prepared for week one than in years past.

“It makes a big impact on the team overall because we’ve had multiple coaches," senior Justin Skillings said. "In the past 2-3 years that I’ve been here we’ve had 4 coaches, so having continuity for a coach is good.”

With only four returning seniors, the Kings will be a young, but hungry squad. For the seniors, leadership is crucial in setting the example for the underclassmen.

“Trying to be tougher on everyone," senior Gustavo Arias said. "Trying to leave an impact, so that when I’m gone the other guys will be able to carry that on and push them to be better. A legacy that guys can try to chase and be better than me, obviously.”

This season, Kofa will rely on an aggressive and smarter defense. A defense, they believe can lead them to more success.

“Just a tougher don't give up mentality," Arias said. "Last year we gave up a lot of big plays that shouldn’t have happened. This year we have a tougher defense and smarter players overall 100%.”

“It is going to help us win games, because when we put pressure on the quarterback they tend to scramble," Skillings said. "And we will have the outside linebackers to contain them.”

The last time Kofa flirted with a winning record was back in 2016 when the Kings finished 5-5. . The last time they won at home came back in 2017, a 22-21 win over the Lee Williams Volunteers.

Kofa will kick off their season at home this Friday at Irv Pallack Stadium against Fountain Hills.