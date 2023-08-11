2023 Prep Football previews: Calexico looking for better finish after rough end to last season

Following an end to last year which saw the Bulldogs go 2-3 in the final five weeks of the 2022 season, Calexico is looking to hit the finish line in stride this season - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico football came out of the gates blazing last season.

The Bulldogs started out 5-0, but following some key injuries, they limped to a 2-3 finish to end the regular season

The Dogs then were bounced by Chula Vista in the playoffs, this year it will take some new faces stepping up if Calexico is going to finish strong.

Looking ahead to the 20-23 season, head coach Fernando Solano says he’s looking forward to having a complete team.

“The main thing is, stay healthy, I mean we went through four quarterbacks by the time we got to (Imperial Valley League), so the main thing is trying to stay healthy, but that’s something we can’t control, we’ve got to practice and play the way we do,” Solano said.

The way Calexico plays, is by running the football, something they found success with over the past two seasons including last year behind graduated senior Zeus Pradis.

A new stable of running backs will look to fill the big shoes left behind, one of those backs is senior Luis Alcala. While the run game is one of the Bulldogs focal points, Alcala says he’s looking to help diversify things.

“Personally I’m looking forward to running the ball, but if we can still pass and make plays, big plays in the passing game, it’s all welcome," Alcala said.

Coach Solano expanded on that game plan, saying it’s something that has to begin with the team's work in practices right now.

“Obviously our main thing here at Calexico is run the ball, passing the ball does help a lot, but our main thing is putting that physical mindset on the kids and from there we’ll develop our passing game,” Solano said.

Coming in at gunslinger for Calexico will be junior Roberto Montejano, who got some experience under center after injuries hit the quarterback spot last year.

“We're looking to pass a lot more this year and you know also to keep our running game, but I think it’s all about everyone knowing their spots and getting it down,” Montejano said.

As for Solano, he’s simply looking for his QB to master the fundamentals.

“It’s his job to take care of the football, lead the team down the field those are the main things we’re looking for from him”

The Bulldogs are getting a tough test to kick off the season, as they take on the two-time defending CIF champion Palo Verde Yellow Jackets at home, on Aug 18.