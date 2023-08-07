Somerton Toros first ever football season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECYTV) - Somerton High school is set to open it's gate for its first ever freshman class. This fall also sees the inaugural season of the football program. Coach Cyril Junior Atherton will lead a team of freshman trying to build a program from scratch.

“You know it has really been a blessing," Atherton said. "It is an opportunity that we all look forward to as coaches, is getting down at the very beginning, the very start of building up a program. From that stand point it is exciting."

This group will start playing other freshman teams this season and will eventually grow to the varsity level.

"The beautiful thing is I get them for four years, not a lot of coaches get that," Atherton said. "Having them for four years we are going to grow together. We are going to go through ups and downs, meet some adversity, but I always tell the kids, that builds character.”

These players and coaches have the opportunity to start a tradition and legacy for generations to follow.

“Honestly being on the first team here in this high school is very exciting knowing that we are here to set goals and record to help other people understand how football is over here,” Orion Penunuri said.

"I hope to accomplish setting records, helping other people other people want to achieve that goal and be at the top," Jose Polino said.

The athletes at Somerton will be training at brand new and top class facilities, a luxury not available across the area.

"That was the first awe just walking up to the campus. First of all the campus is beautiful. Our field is beautiful here. We are ready to rock and roll. We are ready to play some football”

The Toros will kick off their first ever game on August 30th at Kofa.