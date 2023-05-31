Cibola duo Stanley and Arias sign letters of intent to attend Arizona Western

The two Raiders stars will be staying local for their next step after already getting a chance to meet their new teammates - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's not everyday one finds out they will get to play college basketball with someone they played High School hoops with.

However, on Wednesday, that dream became a reality for former Cibola Raiders boys basketball players Derek Stanley and Jared Arias.

Both signed their letters of intent to play for Arizona Western college in the fall.

For Stanley, playing for the Matadors is something he's dreamed of since he was a kid.

"I've been growing up watching them for years, I've seen them play many times," Stanley said.

As for Arias, AWC provided him an opportunity he wasn't even sure he'd get.

"I was worried about where I was going to be playing, if I was going to be playing," Arias said.

That anxiety over his next step was relieved when him and Stanley got the chance to work out with the team in April.

Now, the two will officially be suiting up for the Matadors next season.

AWC players have already been welcoming of the duo.

"They were really cool guys, they weren't stand-offish, they were vey welcoming and made me feel like a part of the team," Arias said.

Both have big dreams off the court as well.

Stanley plans on majoring in accounting with hopes of taking over one of his families businesses in Yuma. His dad, Tony, runs Planet X fitness, while his mom, Deb, runs Foothills shoes.

Meanwhile, Arias will be majoring in biology, with an eventual goal of getting his doctorates to become a veterinarian.