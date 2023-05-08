Fans fired up as NBA Western Conference Semifinals series continues

As the NBA Playoffs continue, fans of both the Lakers and Warriors continue to be excited for the rest of the series - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez and News 11's Vanessa Gongora reports

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Game four of the Western Conference semi-finals took center stage on Monday night.

Laker fans like Ruben Navarro, came to Crypto.com arena appreciative of the run Los Angeles has put together.

"So now I think that the Lakers fans are really coming together, and not taking it for granted," Navarro said.

Even fans from the Bay Area, like Kenny Lin, made the trip down state to Southern California.

"We planned this about a week ago, so yeah pretty last minute," Lin said.

As is usually the case with postseason tickets, many fans, like Bryan Wong, having to spend quite a bit.

“They were like about 600 dollars,” Wong said.

Others though, like Golden State fan, Bradley Emi a bit more lucky with their way in.

“These were a gift from family,” Emi said.

Predictions flew left and right before tip-off, one coming from Warriors fan Richard Mendoza, who says he thinks it will continue to be a competitive series.

"I feel like we got this in six or seven, we're gonna win today for sure, go back home and the next game, if we lose we've got game seven," Mendoza said.

It would eventually be the Lakers coming out on top, winning 104-101.

The series will now shift to San Francisco for game five, as Golden State will look to avoid elimination.