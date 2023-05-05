Holtville softball continues great season, walks-off against Brawley

The Vikings continue to maintain their stranglehold on the Imperial Valley League, taking down the Wildcats via a walk-off from interference - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Once again, it appears that Holtville softball is one of the top local softball teams in the Desert Southwest.

After a 2-1 win via walk-off on Thursday night against Brawley, the Vikings are now 17-5 with just two games left in the regular season.

Thursday night's game was tight most of the way through, staying 1-1 through seven innings to take it to extras.

Eventually, it would take a ground ball from McKensie Toth which caused Brawley's shortstop to collide into a Holtville baserunner.

Umpires then ruled the game over with the Vikings scoring the winning run in the process.

Holtville's next game will be on Tuesday, May 9 on the road against Central.

On that same day, Brawley, now 9-14, will play their next game against Calexico.